Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Has $140,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 275.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.66. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.72 and a 1-year high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

