SG Capital Management LLC Invests $20.54 Million in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 251,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,543,000. CBIZ comprises approximately 2.0% of SG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBZ. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 208,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,096,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CBIZ by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CBIZ by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 82,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 84,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBIZ

In other news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 6,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $468,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,208.25. The trade was a 13.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

CBIZ Stock Performance

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $72.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.91. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $90.13.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.18. CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $838.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

