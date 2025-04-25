Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 132.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 593.3% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 252.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period.

Shares of ANGL opened at $28.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.81. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 57.90 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.1578 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

