Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.46 and traded as low as $17.24. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 194,540 shares.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.03.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a $0.3821 dividend. This is an increase from Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s previous dividend of $0.33. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

