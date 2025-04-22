Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Performance

Wilhelmina International stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 million, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 0.62. Wilhelmina International has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $7.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

