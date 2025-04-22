Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International Stock Performance
Wilhelmina International stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 million, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 0.62. Wilhelmina International has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $7.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61.
About Wilhelmina International
