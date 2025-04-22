Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of TAIT opened at $2.16 on Friday. Taitron Components has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61.

Taitron Components Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Taitron Components’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taitron Components

About Taitron Components

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taitron Components stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taitron Components Incorporated ( NASDAQ:TAIT Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Taitron Components at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

