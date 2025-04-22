Walt Disney’s (DIS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $125.00 price objective on the entertainment giant’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DIS. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

Walt Disney stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,419,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,016,849. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $118.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Research analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 8,483 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Onefund LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

