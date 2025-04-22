Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Price Target Lowered to $214.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $231.00 to $214.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 80.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GTLS. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Chart Industries from $214.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Chart Industries stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.81. 343,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $101.60 and a 12 month high of $220.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.17.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.54). Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gerald F. Vinci purchased 175 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $147.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,880.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,247.75. The trade was a 58.33 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $140.85 per share, with a total value of $70,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,691.40. This represents a 4.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,109 shares of company stock worth $160,845. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 3.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Chart Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 114,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,256,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 248.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 15,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 4.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,673,000 after buying an additional 32,442 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

