TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a "hold" rating on the technology company's stock.

TransAct Technologies Stock Down 5.2 %

TransAct Technologies stock opened at $3.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 million, a P/E ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.34. TransAct Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $5.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.10.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 43,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 13,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in TransAct Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 145,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

