TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
TransAct Technologies Stock Down 5.2 %
TransAct Technologies stock opened at $3.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 million, a P/E ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.34. TransAct Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $5.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.10.
TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TransAct Technologies Company Profile
TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.
