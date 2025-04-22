Tema Oncology ETF (NASDAQ:CANC) Short Interest Down 18.2% in March

Tema Oncology ETF (NASDAQ:CANC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tema Oncology ETF Price Performance

CANC traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.61. 491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,867. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.65. The company has a market cap of $63.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.11. Tema Oncology ETF has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $30.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tema Oncology ETF stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Tema Oncology ETF (NASDAQ:CANC – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 517,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,328 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 20.31% of Tema Oncology ETF worth $13,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Tema Oncology ETF Company Profile

The Tema Oncology ETF (CANC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in stocks of companies focused on cancer treatment and management from issuers all around the world. The fund uses a bottom-up approach to select pioneering companies at perceived attractive valuations CANC was launched on Aug 15, 2023 and is issued by Tema.

