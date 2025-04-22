Susquehanna Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Stock Price

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.87% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Trinity Industries from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Trinity Industries Trading Down 1.2 %

Trinity Industries stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.71. 89,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,910. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.49. Trinity Industries has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.83.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $629.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.30 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 9,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $288,051.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,486.58. The trade was a 7.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 153,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,269 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,322,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 387.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 142,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 40,450 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

