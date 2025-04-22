Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Short Interest Up 21.8% in March

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the March 15th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Publicis Groupe Trading Down 0.5 %

PUBGY opened at $24.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.07. Publicis Groupe has a fifty-two week low of $20.71 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Publicis Groupe to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, press relations, public affairs, institutional relations, financial communications, and strategy management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services.

