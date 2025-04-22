Khrom Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,308,608 Magnera Corp (NYSE:MAGN)

Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnera Corp (NYSE:MAGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,308,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,777,000. Magnera accounts for about 2.7% of Khrom Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Khrom Capital Management LLC owned about 37.39% of Magnera at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAGN. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Magnera during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Magnera during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Magnera during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Magnera in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Magnera in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magnera stock opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.46. Magnera Corp has a 12-month low of $13.07 and a 12-month high of $26.78. The company has a market capitalization of $470.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.76.

Magnera ( NYSE:MAGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter. Magnera had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MAGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Magnera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Magnera in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Magnera news, CEO Curt Begle acquired 23,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.08 per share, with a total value of $501,408.88. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,311.28. This represents a 8,495.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen bought 20,000 shares of Magnera stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.33 per share, with a total value of $406,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,150.98. This represents a 1,531.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.

