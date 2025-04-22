Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Director Ellen-Blair Chube Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) Director Ellen-Blair Chube sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $148,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,468.20. This represents a 22.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Down 4.1 %

ODC opened at $41.61 on Tuesday. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a twelve month low of $29.47 and a twelve month high of $49.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.96. The stock has a market cap of $607.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $116.91 million during the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.92%.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s payout ratio is 19.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Institutional Trading of Oil-Dri Co. of America

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ODC. FMR LLC grew its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. It operates through the Business to Business Products Group and Retail and Wholesale Products Group segments.

