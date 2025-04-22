TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) COO Joel Reiss Sells 3,300 Shares

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) COO Joel Reiss sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,321.80, for a total transaction of $4,361,940.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,480. The trade was a 47.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joel Reiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 20th, Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.04, for a total transaction of $4,080,120.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.02, for a total value of $3,969,060.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,359.06, for a total value of $4,077,180.00.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,307.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,336.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,320.19. The company has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1,176.31 and a 12-month high of $1,451.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 205,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $290,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,851,160,000 after buying an additional 173,642 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDG. Northcoast Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,410.00 to $1,375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,464.41.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

