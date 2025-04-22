Capital World Investors Purchases New Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 522,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $14,552,000. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.17% of Brixmor Property Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE BRX opened at $25.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $30.67. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 26.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.75 to $31.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.48.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

