Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the quarter. Camden Property Trust makes up about 1.1% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $12,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $187,606,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,968,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,432,000 after acquiring an additional 438,685 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,522,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,699,000 after acquiring an additional 345,331 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,400,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,674,000 after acquiring an additional 277,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.61.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $110.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $95.99 and a 1 year high of $127.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 280.00%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

