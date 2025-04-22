Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,591,000 after purchasing an additional 71,454 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,819,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,493,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,906 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 577,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,853,000 after acquiring an additional 75,688 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,059,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 9,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total transaction of $1,194,720.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,022.54. The trade was a 25.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 9.2 %

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $110.60 on Tuesday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $171.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.57 and its 200-day moving average is $137.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.77.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 21.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on THC

About Tenet Healthcare

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.