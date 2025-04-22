Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Acquired by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adero Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $228.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.28. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $188.30 and a one year high of $247.01. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 55.09%.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $115,396.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,132.80. This represents a 8.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 95,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $22,590,921.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,973,188.84. The trade was a 36.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,754 shares of company stock valued at $29,397,793. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BR. UBS Group increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.