Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA opened at $53.81 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $54.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.36 and a 200-day moving average of $50.35. The company has a market capitalization of $153.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

