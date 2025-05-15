D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $10.94 Million Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 140,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,603 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $10,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,624,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,274,000 after purchasing an additional 49,331 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,342,000 after purchasing an additional 21,951 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,932,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,060,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,796,000 after buying an additional 24,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 908,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,964,000 after buying an additional 43,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In other news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $151,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,130. This trade represents a 8.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of PBH opened at $85.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.68. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $90.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.62.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $296.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.36 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.33.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

