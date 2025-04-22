BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 1,704 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 260.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $92,618.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,621.60. This represents a 7.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $58.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 2.62. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $52.93 and a one year high of $94.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.30.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $747.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

