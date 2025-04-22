Brick (TSE:BRK) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

The Brick Ltd. (TSE:BRK – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$38.73. Brick shares last traded at C$37.89, with a volume of 111,746 shares changing hands.

Brick Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.10.

About Brick

(Get Free Report)

Berkshire Hathaway is a holding company with a wide array of subsidiaries engaged in diverse activities. The firm’s core business segment is insurance, run primarily through Geico, Berkshire Hathaway Reinsurance Group, and Berkshire Hathaway Primary Group. Berkshire has used the excess cash thrown off from these and its other operations over the years to acquire Burlington Northern Santa Fe (railroad), Berkshire Hathaway Energy (utilities and energy distributors), and the firms that make up its manufacturing, service, and retailing operations (which include five of Berkshire’s largest noninsurance pretax earnings generators: Precision Castparts, Lubrizol, Clayton Homes, Marmon, and IMC/ISCAR).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.