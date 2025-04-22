Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.55 and traded as high as C$6.63. Superior Plus shares last traded at C$6.58, with a volume of 541,760 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Superior Plus from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$7.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.85.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.55. The stock has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35.

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.

