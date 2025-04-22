Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$81.14 and traded as high as C$84.44. Toronto-Dominion Bank shares last traded at C$84.18, with a volume of 3,926,144 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TD. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$77.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$90.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$88.75.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market cap of C$147.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$84.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$81.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 80.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toronto-Dominion Bank

In related news, Director Theresa Lynn Currie sold 45,172 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.50, for a total value of C$3,907,378.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,099.50. The trade was a 99.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Michael A. French sold 9,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.25, for a total transaction of C$791,802.00. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

