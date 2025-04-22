Southern Copper (SCCO) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share and revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.01). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.27% and a net margin of 29.53%. On average, analysts expect Southern Copper to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Southern Copper stock opened at $86.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.73. Southern Copper has a one year low of $74.84 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $69.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SCCO shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Southern Copper from $84.00 to $83.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.58.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

