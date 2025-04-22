Beyond’s (BYON) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,RTT News reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 259.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Beyond from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Beyond from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

Shares of BYON traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.18. The stock had a trading volume of 787,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average is $6.41. Beyond has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $24.25. The firm has a market cap of $230.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 4.09.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.17). Beyond had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 69.32%. The business had revenue of $303.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beyond will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis bought 19,193 shares of Beyond stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $96,540.79. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 456,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,439.53. This trade represents a 4.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYON. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beyond during the first quarter worth about $74,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Beyond during the first quarter worth approximately $464,000. Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in Beyond by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

