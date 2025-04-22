First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the March 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
FNX traded up $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.56. The stock had a trading volume of 16,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.79. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $93.19 and a twelve month high of $127.98.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2561 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.
About First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
