First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the March 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

FNX traded up $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.56. The stock had a trading volume of 16,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.79. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $93.19 and a twelve month high of $127.98.

Get First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2561 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 930,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,660,000 after buying an additional 27,626 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $58,781,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 248,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,745,000 after purchasing an additional 19,517 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 197,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 169,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.