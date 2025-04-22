MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.77, but opened at $16.05. MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $15.73, with a volume of 12,310 shares.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 11.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28 and a beta of -4.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.10.

About MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

