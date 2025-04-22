The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) Senior Officer Sells C$319,523.16 in Stock

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Michael Chatyrbok sold 5,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.01, for a total value of C$319,523.16.
North West Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of North West stock traded up C$0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$54.89. 52,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$48.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$49.66. The company has a market cap of C$2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The North West Company Inc. has a 12 month low of C$37.15 and a 12 month high of C$55.93.
North West Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. North West’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.83%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NWC
North West Company Profile
The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than North West
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Investors Sell Microsoft Stock on OpenAI News—Time to Buy?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Take-Two Interactive: A Defensive Play Set to Explode
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 4 Stocks With +3% Yields and 50+ Years of Dividend Increases
Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.