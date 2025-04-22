The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) Senior Officer Sells C$319,523.16 in Stock

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Michael Chatyrbok sold 5,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.01, for a total value of C$319,523.16.

Shares of North West stock traded up C$0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$54.89. 52,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$48.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$49.66. The company has a market cap of C$2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The North West Company Inc. has a 12 month low of C$37.15 and a 12 month high of C$55.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. North West’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.83%.

NWC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on North West from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on North West from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded North West to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of North West from C$59.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

