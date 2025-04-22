Best Gold Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 21st

Robinhood Markets, Coca-Cola, and Newmont are the three Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of companies that are involved in the mining, exploration, or production of gold. Investors often view them as a way to gain exposure to movements in gold prices, though these stocks can also be influenced by company-specific operational risks and broader market fluctuations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of HOOD stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.47. 15,995,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,215,613. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $66.91. The company has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day moving average is $40.29.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.39. 7,794,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,564,344. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $59.72 and a 12 month high of $73.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Shares of Newmont stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $54.71. The stock had a trading volume of 9,282,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,878,345. Newmont has a 1 year low of $36.60 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.02.

