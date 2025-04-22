IHT Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,638 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF were worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLIN stock opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.53. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $42.49.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

