XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.19 and traded as low as $2.90. XBiotech shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 37,863 shares trading hands.

XBiotech Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $90.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XBiotech

XBiotech Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBIT. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the third quarter worth $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in XBiotech by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of XBiotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of XBiotech by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of XBiotech by 247.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 18,761 shares during the period. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation.

Featured Articles

