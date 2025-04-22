XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.19 and traded as low as $2.90. XBiotech shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 37,863 shares trading hands.
XBiotech Trading Up 1.0 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $90.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.28.
XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation.
