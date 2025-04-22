ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to post earnings of $0.81 per share and revenue of $18.59 million for the quarter.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Price Performance

ARR stock opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average of $18.41. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.72 and a beta of 1.23.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.47%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -669.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Read Our Latest Report on ARMOUR Residential REIT

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

(Get Free Report)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.