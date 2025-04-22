TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect TriCo Bancshares to post earnings of $0.78 per share and revenue of $99.59 million for the quarter.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 9.63%. On average, analysts expect TriCo Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $36.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average of $43.43. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $51.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.53.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Get Our Latest Report on TCBK

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.