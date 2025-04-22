Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.47 and traded as high as $2.11. Regulus Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 542,264 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $133.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regulus Therapeutics

In other Regulus Therapeutics news, CEO Joseph P. Hagan bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,808 shares in the company, valued at $284,280.72. The trade was a 23.72 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGLS. Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,848,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after buying an additional 585,101 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,192,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 900,743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,000,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 33,496 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 111,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RGLS8429, an anti-miR next generation oligonucleotide targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

