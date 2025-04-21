Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 1,135 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Vectors Research Management LLC decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 308.8% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 423.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 262.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 15,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $1,585,191.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,369,256.57. This represents a 5.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 6,528 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total transaction of $685,244.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,351.53. The trade was a 19.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,183 shares of company stock valued at $13,948,476 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $95.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.63 billion, a PE ratio of 76.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $66.80 and a 12 month high of $107.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.48.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

