Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $87.53 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $101.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.16. The company has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.3256 dividend. This represents a $3.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.