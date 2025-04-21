Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 472,591 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 536,560 shares.The stock last traded at $75.38 and had previously closed at $75.42.
Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.25.
Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF
About Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF
The Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (VBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg 0-3M Treasury Bill index. The fund tracks an index of US Treasurys with maturities of one to three months, selected and weighted by market value. VBIL was launched on Feb 7, 2025 and is issued by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- AST SpaceMobile: 5 Reasons to Buy This Tiny Trailblazer Stock
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Why Call Option Traders Are Targeting This Dividend ETF Now
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Is Alphabet Misunderstood? Here’s Why the Bulls Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.