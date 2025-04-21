Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 472,591 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 536,560 shares.The stock last traded at $75.38 and had previously closed at $75.42.

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.25.

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF

About Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VBIL. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,745,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at $8,369,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000.

The Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (VBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg 0-3M Treasury Bill index. The fund tracks an index of US Treasurys with maturities of one to three months, selected and weighted by market value. VBIL was launched on Feb 7, 2025 and is issued by Vanguard.

