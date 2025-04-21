Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 309,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 93,425 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.6% of Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $161,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 3,775 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.52, for a total transaction of $2,010,263.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,759,736.32. The trade was a 25.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.67, for a total transaction of $5,166,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,506,950.58. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,900 shares of company stock valued at $13,106,062 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 2.4 %

TMO opened at $426.11 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $409.85 and a 1-year high of $627.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $497.67 and a 200-day moving average of $532.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.94 by $0.16. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 17.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 10.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TMO. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $680.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $667.00 price objective (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $642.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

