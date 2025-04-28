Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CHTR. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $387.88.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $382.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.85. Charter Communications has a one year low of $252.93 and a one year high of $415.27.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.70 by ($0.28). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lind Value II ApS acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $9,743,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $1,345,000. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 4.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,179,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,868,000 after purchasing an additional 148,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

