Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Short Interest Down 88.9% in April

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Thule Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:THUPY opened at $13.90 on Monday. Thule Group AB has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $17.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.26.

About Thule Group AB (publ)

Thule Group AB (publ) operates as a sports and outdoor company in Sweden and internationally. The company offers roof racks, roof boxes, and carriers for transporting cycling, water, and winter sports equipment; rooftop tents mounted on a car; awnings, bike carriers, and tents for RVs and caravans; bike trailers, child bike seats, and strollers; luggage, backpacks, and laptop and sport bags; and hiking backpacks, camera bags, and cases for consumer electronics.

