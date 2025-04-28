Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Stock Price

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.54% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of OII stock opened at $17.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.09. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $30.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $674.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.96 million. On average, analysts forecast that Oceaneering International will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 354.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

