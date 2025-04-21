State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Sells 279,050 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,381,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 279,050 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF accounts for about 1.4% of State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $375,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 913,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,408,000 after purchasing an additional 184,207 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 920,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,860,000 after buying an additional 182,700 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6,375.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,083,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $54.31 on Monday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $48.49 and a twelve month high of $69.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.21 and a 200-day moving average of $56.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.