Shaker Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF)

Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,352 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned 0.42% of Templeton Dragon Fund worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 7.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Templeton Dragon Fund alerts:

Templeton Dragon Fund Stock Performance

NYSE TDF opened at $8.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.97. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $10.41.

Templeton Dragon Fund Cuts Dividend

Templeton Dragon Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th.

(Free Report)

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.