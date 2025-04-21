Transce3nd LLC Acquires New Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,857,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,610,542,000 after purchasing an additional 90,755 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,809,417 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,944,503,000 after buying an additional 384,956 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $1,802,393,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,553,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,448,426,000 after buying an additional 590,711 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,525,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,440,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,998 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.80.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.9 %

TMUS opened at $262.04 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.62 and a twelve month high of $276.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $261.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.47. The stock has a market cap of $299.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 36.40%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,533. This represents a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

