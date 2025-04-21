State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Increases Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,525,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 608,967 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $338,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 83,858,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,270,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307,685 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,069,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,428,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,814,000 after buying an additional 1,085,608 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,200,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,664,000.

NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $73.51 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.3544 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

