State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Sells 196,779 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,562,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 196,779 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $170,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,158,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,123,000 after acquiring an additional 52,915 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,882,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,369,000 after buying an additional 141,277 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,516,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 896,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,187,000 after buying an additional 273,150 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 896,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,187,000 after acquiring an additional 273,150 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $25.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $32.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.61.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.