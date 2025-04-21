Short Interest in Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Expands By 32.3%

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,700 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the March 15th total of 88,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,167.0 days.

Nippon Electric Glass Stock Performance

Shares of NPEGF opened at $20.73 on Monday. Nippon Electric Glass has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $24.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.06.

About Nippon Electric Glass

Featured Stories

Nippon Electric Glass Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass products and glass making machinery in Japan, China, South Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers glass substrates for FPD; glasses for chemical strengthening; glass fibers; thin film coatings; and glasses for optical devices and electronic devices.

