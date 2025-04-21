Short Interest in Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Expands By 32.3%

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,700 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the March 15th total of 88,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,167.0 days.
Nippon Electric Glass Stock Performance
Shares of NPEGF opened at $20.73 on Monday. Nippon Electric Glass has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $24.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.06.
About Nippon Electric Glass
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nippon Electric Glass
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- With a 60%+ Upside, There’s Plenty to Love About Lovesac
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- J.B. Hunt Transport Overcorrects Into a Buying Opportunity
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- AppLovin: Can Record Profits Overcome Market Skepticism?
Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Electric Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Electric Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.