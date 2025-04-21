Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Short Interest Up 32.2% in March

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the March 15th total of 62,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Sonim Technologies Stock Up 13.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SONM opened at $1.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87. The company has a market cap of $10.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.07. Sonim Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP10, Sonim XP5plus, Sonim XP3plus, and Sonim XP Pro; Sonim mobile hotspot; industrial-grade accessories. It sells its mobile phones and accessories primarily to wireless carriers in the United States and Canada; and sells wireless carrier channels through distribution channels in North America and Europe.

