Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Short Interest Up 32.2% in March

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the March 15th total of 62,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Sonim Technologies Stock Up 13.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SONM opened at $1.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87. The company has a market cap of $10.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.07. Sonim Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $10.70.
About Sonim Technologies
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sonim Technologies
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- With a 60%+ Upside, There’s Plenty to Love About Lovesac
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- J.B. Hunt Transport Overcorrects Into a Buying Opportunity
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- AppLovin: Can Record Profits Overcome Market Skepticism?
Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.